PALMDALE
School plans beer, wine fest
Saint Mary’s School, 1600 East Ave. R-4, will hold a wine and beer festival from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 16. VIP entrance is at 5 p.m.
Ticket prices are $40 for VIP, $30 for general admission and $15 for non-alcoholic.
Purchase tickets at www.stmaryspalmdale.org or in the school office.
Stables to hold training event
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stables, 41455 20th St. West, will hold a volunteer training/orientation from 1 to 4 p.m., today.
Volunteers must have good balance and be able to walk for up to an hour. Horse experience is not required.
Call 661-267-2730, email saddleupvolunteer@gmail.com or go to avsaddleup.org for details.
Community book sale planned
Friends of the Palmdale Library will conduct a community book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 16, at the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
Three sizes of bags will be available for sale — for $8, $4 and 2 — and customers can fill their bags with as many books as will fit.
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600.
LANCASTER
Craft show set this weekend
The Crafty Folks Market will have a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., today and Sunday, at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Fall, Halloween and other holiday decorations, jewelry, home decor, custom merchandise, clothing, sweet treats and more will be sold. Assorted food vendors and popular food trucks will be on hand as well. Booths will be indoors and outside.
There is no entry fee to attend and masks must be worn indoors at all times. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lancaster-General Henry H. Arnold Lodge No. 437 community projects.
