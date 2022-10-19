LANCASTER
Senior center has health guide
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster, 43454 30th St. West, has made a free Guide to Cognitive Health available for download through October.
The Guide to Cognitive Health was created to provide information and resources covering a wide variety of topics, including information about different stages of memory loss, advice for those living with cognitive decline and their caregivers, cognitive assessments, memory games and more.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com for details or to download the guide.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Get help dealing with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
AARP chapter plans to gather
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m., on the third Thursday of each month, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meeting, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
