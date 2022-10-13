LANCASTER
Instructor, artist speaks to quilters
Nanette Zeller, an author, instructor and award-winning artist whose nature-inspired work has been featured on Quilting Arts TV and in Quilting Arts Magazine, will speak via Zoom to the Antelope Valley Quilt Association from 6 to 8 p.m., today.
The group meets in person at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
For details, visit www.avqa.org, or call Kathy at 661-998-9290.
Group helps with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Senior center offers health guide
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster, 43454 30th St. West, has made a free Guide to Cognitive Health available for download through October.
The “Guide to Cognitive Health” was created to provide information and resources covering a wide variety of topics, including information about different stages of memory loss, advice for those living with cognitive decline and their caregivers, cognitive assessments, memory games and more.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com for details or to download the guide.
PALMDALE
Vets4Veterans hold golf tourney
The Vets 4 Veterans Richard McGeary Memorial Golf Tournament will be held, on Monday, at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
The tournament will use a scramble format. Participants must pay in advance to guarantee a spot. Varying levels of sponsorship are available.
Call Megan Hilzendeger at 661-714-454 or end email to vets4veterans@avvets4veterans.org for details.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, ballroom or country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
