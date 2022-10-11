PALMDALE
Sister city group meets, this week
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
LANCASTER
Elks Lodge plans Halloween event
BPO Elks Lodge 1625, 240 East Ave. K, is sponsoring a free Halloween party for the community, on Oct. 31.
Among the features will be a trunk-or-treat, fun and games, and a haunted house. All ages are welcome.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625.
Beekeepers due to gather
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group regularly meets, on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons slated
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
QHHS reunion events planned
Three days of events are planned for Quartz Hill High School classes from 1967 to 1974.
A meet-and-greet will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., Oct. 21, at Lazy T Ranch, 4218 Elizabeth Lake Road in Leona Valley. Dinner will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., Oct. 22, in the Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. A live band and classic cars will be featured. An Old-Timers Barbecue is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 23, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the fairgrounds.
The dinner will cost $85, payable through Zelle or Paypal, using this email address qhreunion22@yahoo.com, which also is where details are available. The Facebook page is QHHS Class of ’72 50th reunion.
