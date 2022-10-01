LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday, of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
PALMDALE
Newcomer and Friendship Club gathers
The Newcomers/Friendship Club meets for a no-host lunch at 11 a.m., on the first Monday of every month, at Sizzler restaurant, 853 West Palmdale Blvd.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
MOJAVE
Elks Lodge feeding first responders
Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, 16200 K St., is providing a free pork chops and chicken dinner to all first responders, Oct. 29, at the lodge.
The dinner cost for members and guests is $5.
R.S.V.P. with Travis at 661-747-3435.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.