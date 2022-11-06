ROSAMOND
Help care for animals
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help, on Saturdays, to care for animals.
The ranch, a nonprofit that has a variety of animals, from pheasant, sheep, goats to emu, bison to zebra, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Help is needed with cutting carrots, checking people in, helping in the petting zoo, etc. No experience is needed.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
QUARTZ HILL
Receive weight loss support
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Newcomers/ Friendship Club
The Newcomers/Friendship Club meets for a no-host lunch at 11 a.m., on the first Monday of every month, except July, August and September, at Sizzler restaurant, 853 West Palmdale Blvd.
LANCASTER
Ukulele club slates meetings
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Center holds weekly story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Women Coping with cancer
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.