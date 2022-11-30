PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
Get help with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma holding toy drive
Donate toys, sweaters and non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11, for Leona Valley Sertoma’s annual Christmas toy drive at Hemme Hay & Feed Leona Valley, 9000 Elizabeth Lake Road (corner of 90th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road).
The nonprofit service organization is looking for toys for elementary through high school-age students.
Sertoma works with local volunteer Fire Station 140, which will have its fire truck parked on the side of the road for pictures. The donations are for families in need from the communities of Green Valley, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Hughes, Leona Valley and Three Points.
