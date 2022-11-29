LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
ROSAMOND
Holiday Lane Craft Fair set
Rosamond Old Town Merchants and the Rosamond Auxiliary to VFW Post 9657 will hold the “Holiday Lane Craft Fair” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 2550 West Rosamond Blvd.
There will be more than 30 vendors, along with food trucks and free children’s crafts and activities.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls Christmas event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Christmas Tea and Boutique, on Saturday, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
The boutique opens at noon, and high tea (includes heartier fare) will be served at 1 p.m.
Admission to tea is $6 (available from any Rainbow girl or adult, or at the door), or rent a table for eight for $40 and be entered into the table decorating contest.
There is no charge to visit the boutique and shop.
Contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476, or (best) at epkappers@verizon.net for details on the event or to become a vendor.
Veterans group holding dinner
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event, on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
