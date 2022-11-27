LANCASTER
Webinar focuses on finances
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar by Emily Schwartz of Elderlife Financial Services, “Finances and Senior Living: Making a Plan,” at 3 p.m., Tuesday.
The webinar will cover what information families should gather regarding the financial needs of those looking at senior living, along with insight into VA Aid and attendance benefits.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP.
Weekly story hour held
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
ROSAMOND
Holiday Lane Craft Fair set
Rosamond Old Town Merchants and the Rosamond Auxiliary to VFW Post 9657 will hold the “Holiday Lane Craft Fair” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3, in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 2550 West Rosamond Blvd.
There will be more than 30 vendors, along with food trucks and free children’s crafts and activities.
