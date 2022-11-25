LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Webinar focuses on finances
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar by Emily Schwartz of Elderlife Financial Services, “Finances and Senior Living: Making a Plan,” at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The webinar will cover what information families should gather regarding the financial needs of those looking at senior living, along with insight into VA Aid and attendance benefits.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP.
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
ROSAMOND
Animal center needs volunteers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturdays to care for animals.
The ranch, a nonprofit that has a variety of animals, from pheasant, sheep, goats to emu, bison to zebra, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Help is needed with cutting carrots, checking people in, helping in the petting zoo, etc. No experience is needed.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.