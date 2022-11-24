LANCASTER
Nonprofit needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
Webinar focuses on finances
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar by Emily Schwartz of Elderlife Financial Services, “Finances and Senior Living: Making a Plan,” at 3 p.m., Tuesday.
The webinar will cover what information families should gather regarding the financial needs of those looking at senior living, along with insight into VA Aid and attendance benefits.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP.
Rainbow Girls set Christmas event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Christmas Tea and Boutique, on Dec. 3, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
Admission to tea is $6 (available from any Rainbow girl or adult, or at the door), or rent a table for eight for $40 and be entered into the table decorating contest.
There is no charge to visit the boutique and shop.
Contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476, or (best) at epkappers@verizon.net for details on the event or to become a vendor.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
ROSAMOND
Animal center seeks helpers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help, on Saturdays, to care for animals.
The ranch, a nonprofit that has a variety of animals, from pheasant, sheep, goats to emu, bison to zebra, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.
Help is needed with cutting carrots, checking people in, helping in the petting zoo, etc. No experience is needed.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
