Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.