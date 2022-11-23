PALMDALE
Sister city group convenes today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Fun After Forty event on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
ROSAMOND
Holiday Lane Craft Fair
Rosamond Old Town Merchants and the Rosamond Auxiliary to VFW Post 9657 will hold the “Holiday Lane Craft Fair” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3, in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 2550 West Rosamond Blvd.
There will be more than 30 vendors, along with food trucks and free children’s crafts and activities.
LANCASTER
Friends of Bill W. Club meetings
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
