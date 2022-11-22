LANCASTER
Senior webinar on finances
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar by Emily Schwartz of Elderlife Financial Services, “Finances and Senior Living: Making a Plan,” at 3 p.m., Nov. 29.
The webinar will cover what information families should gather regarding the financial needs of those looking at senior living, along with insight into VA Aid and attendance benefits.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP.
Rainbow Girls Christmas event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Christmas Tea and Boutique, on Dec. 3, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
The boutique opens at noon, and high tea (includes heartier fare) will be served at 1 p.m.
Admission to tea is $6 (available from any Rainbow girl or adult, or at the door), or rent a table for 8 for $40 and be entered into our table decorating contest.
There is no charge to visit the boutique and shop.
Contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476, or (best) at epkappers@verizon.net for details on the event or to become a vendor.
Vets 4 Veterans hosting dinner
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event, on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up seeks helpers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
