QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get help
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Senior webinar on finances
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar by Emily Schwartz of Elderlife Financial Services, “Finances and Senior Living: Making a Plan,” at 3 p.m., Nov. 29.
The webinar will cover what information families should gather regarding the financial needs of those looking at senior living, along with insight into VA Aid and attendance benefits.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
ROSAMOND
Animal center wants volunteers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturdays to care for animals.
The ranch, a nonprofit that has a variety of animals, from pheasant, sheep, goats to emu, bison to zebra, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.
Help is needed with cutting carrots, checking people in, helping in the petting zoo, etc. No experience is needed.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
