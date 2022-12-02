PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls Christmas event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Christmas Tea and Boutique, on Saturday at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
The boutique opens at noon, and high tea will be served at 1 p.m.
Admission to tea is $6 (available from any Rainbow girl or adult, or at the door), or rent a table for eight for $40 and be entered into the table decorating contest.
There is no charge to visit the boutique and shop.
Contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476 or epkappers@verizon.net for details or to become a vendor.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
ROSAMOND
Holiday Lane Craft Fair set
Rosamond Old Town Merchants and the Rosamond Auxiliary to VFW Post 9657 will hold the “Holiday Lane Craft Fair” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 2550 West Rosamond Blvd.
There will be more than 30 vendors, along with food trucks and free children’s crafts and activities.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more, through fundraising efforts, holds breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.