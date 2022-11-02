QUARTZ HILL
Woman’s Club gathers today
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUARTZ HILL
Woman’s Club gathers today
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m., today, at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive, in Lancaster.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., today, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
The organization also will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner, in January.
LANCASTER
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m., today.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.