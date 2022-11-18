PALMDALE
Action for Kids holds free event
Action for Kids will hold a free Teatime Talk with Friends and Purpose at 10 a.m., today, in the ballroom at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center.
The focus of this informational event is how traumatic experiences impact a community and the importance of working through those experiences.
Coffee, tea and snacks will be available.
Link to Eventbrite RSVP or look for Action for Kids Presents: Teatime Talk with Friends and Purpose on Facebook events and Eventbrite.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Breakfast burritos for vets
The Havens at Antelope Valley, 43051 15th St. West, is honoring its local veterans with breakfast burritos from 8 to 10 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Anyone interested in stopping by should RSVP to Christine Ellis at 661-723-8525 to ensure plenty of burritos are available.
Toastmasters gather in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
