LANCASTER
Help available for caregivers
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 4:28 am
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet, on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
QUARTZ HILL
Woman’s Club schedules event
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m., on the first Wednesday of each month, at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive, in Lancaster.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
PALMDALE
Veterans host rummage sale
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition will hold a benefit rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at 943 Palmdale Blvd.
The cost to reserve a table is $25. Donation of items is appreciated.
For details contact Dean Brown at 661-317-4956.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
