QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Teen group to hold blood drive
Stopping Pressure on Teens is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, at 44851 Cedar Ave.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
To make an appointment or for details, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
