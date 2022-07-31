LANCASTER
Assisted living center plans fair
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 6:28 am
LANCASTER
Assisted living center plans fair
Prestige Assisted Living, 43454 30th St. West, will hold its inaugural Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 20.
Among those planning to be on site for the fair are Frye Chiropractic Ind., My Nutrition AV, Align Senior Care, Care One Hospice, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Klumpp, public notary Deysi Mendoza, Heaven Sent, Heritage Sierra Medical Group and First Valley Medical Group.
For details, call Prestige at 661-949-2177.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show poker run and car show beginning at noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m. at Antelope Valley Harley Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
