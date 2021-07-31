LEONA VALLEY
Membership open for Sertoma
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, call Jan at 661-270-9268 or email 1grannyjanny@att.net.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emblem Club plans meeting
Antelope Valley Emblem Club N. 76 will conduct its first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K.
For details, contact Angela at 661-942-1625.
Bridge club offers beginning lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Health center in need of volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
