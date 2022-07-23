LANCASTER
Assisted living center plans fair
Prestige Assisted Living, 43454 30th St. West, will hold its inaugural Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 20.
Among those planning to be on site for the fair are Frye Chiropractic Ind., My Nutrition AV, Align Senior Care, Care One Hospice, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Klumpp, public notary Deysi Mendoza, Heaven Sent, Heritage Sierra Medical Group and First Valley Medical Group.
For details, call Prestige at 661-949-2177.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m., to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Nonprofit needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
PALMDALE
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show poker run and car show beginning at noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m., at Antelope Valley Harley Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
