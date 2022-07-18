QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Webinar for older adults scheduled
Dr. Rob Winningham, Prestige Senior Living Arbor Place and neuroscientist and aging expert, will offer a free webinar, “How Older Adults Can Maintain a Healthy Body and Mind,” at 2 p.m., July 26.
Winningham is a longtime collaborator with Prestige Senior Living and is currently provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Oregon University.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP for the webinar.
Annual barbecue set in October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children; parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
