LANCASTER
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Annual barbecue set in October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children; parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
Blood donation event coming
A blood donation event conducted by the American Red Cross Blood Donation staff will be held from noon to 6 p.m., July 28, at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 Columbia Way (Ave. M).
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code COSUMC or ZIP code 93536.
For details, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.
PALMDALE
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show poker run and car show at noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m. at Antelope Valley Harley Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
