PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers beginning lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Beekeepers to resume meetings
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will resume their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include: a new meeting venue and summer beehive management.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Legion post raising funds for veterans
Antelope Valley Legion Post 311, 44335 40th St. East, at Avenue J, will conduct a fiesta at 4 p.m. Sunday to raise funds for veterans.
The available food will include tacos, empanadas and posole. Games such as piñata, three-legged race and cornhole are planned, as are raffles.
For details, contact the legion post at 661-946-1919, or its commander, Doug Cook, at 661-810-3391.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
Nonprofit seeks to help foster youth
Bags4kids a non-profit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
