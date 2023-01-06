PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Quilt association hosts designer
The Antelope Valley Quilt Association’s meeting will feature quilt designer and teacher Kelly Ashton at its next meeting, which will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, via zoom.
The group meets at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
For details, go to www.avqa.org, or call Kathy at 661-998-9290.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more, through fundraising efforts, holds breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
