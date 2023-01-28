QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens multi-purpose room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages
4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support available
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Annual Old Timers Barbecue set
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Friends of Bill W. Club meetings
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
