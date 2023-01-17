LANCASTER
CERT training class planned
The Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Team is offering a free evening basic training class from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23, at the Antelope Valley Elks Lodge, 240 East Ave. K.
The course provides training in safety and life saving skills along with information on emergency preparedness, fire safety and light search and rescue techniques.
There will be a disaster simulation exercise on the last day to put into practice the newly learned skills.
Register at Eventbrite by searching for CERT Lancaster.
Aging expert to speak
Prestige Senior Living will present a free webinar hosted by neuroscientist and aging expert Dr. Rob Winningham at 10 a.m., Jan. 26.
Winningham will discuss healthy brain practices and wellness in mind, body and spirit.
Visit PrestigeCanHelp.com. to RSVP for this free event.
Annual Old Timers Barbecue
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
