LANCASTER
Quilt association hosts designer
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 8:16 am
The Antelope Valley Quilt Association’s meeting will feature quilt designer and teacher Kelly Ashton at its next meeting, which will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, via Zoom.
The group meets at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
For details, go to www.avqa.org, or call Kathy at 661-998-9290.
Veterans planning dinner
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event, on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
Friends of Bill W. Club meetings
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon, daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-506-9702 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
