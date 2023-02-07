LANCASTER
Veterans plan community event
Vets 4 Veterans will hold their sixth annual Evening of Community Support, March 17, at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West
The no-host bar opens at 5 p.m., with appetizers and wine-tasting available, as well as silent an dessert auctions. The presentation, music and dinner begin at 6 p.m.
Visit www.avvets4vets.org or email info@avvets4vets.org for details, tickets and sponsorship.
Old Timers Barbecue coming
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons continue
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
ROSAMOND
Animal center needs volunteers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturdays to care for animals.
The ranch, a nonprofit that has a variety of animals, from pheasant, sheep, goats to emu, bison to zebra, is open to the public from
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.
Help is needed with cutting carrots, checking people in, helping in the petting zoo, etc. No experience is needed.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
