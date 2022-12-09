LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma holding toy drive
Donate toys, sweaters and non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, for Leona Valley Sertoma’s annual Christmas toy drive at Hemme Hay & Feed Leona Valley, 9000 Elizabeth Lake Road (corner of 90th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road).
The nonprofit service organization is looking for toys for elementary through high school-age students.
Sertoma works with local volunteer Fire Station 140, which will have its fire truck parked on the side of the road for pictures. The donations are for families in need from the communities of Green Valley, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Hughes, Leona Valley and Three Points.
PALMDALE
Red Cross needs blood, platelets
The American Red Cross is holding a drive to collect blood and platelets at various Los Angeles County sites, including its Palmdale chapter, 2715 East Ave. P.
The remaining dates are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 9 and 13, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Palmdale chapter. The final event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 14, at the Larry Chimbole Culture Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, call 661-382-6601.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
