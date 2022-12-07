QUARTZ HILL
Woman’s Club meets, today
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m., today, at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive, in Lancaster.
The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month, between September and June.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans gather, today
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 7, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner, in January.
Cancer support group convenes
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., today.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Get help with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
