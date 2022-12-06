QUARTZ HILL
Woman’s Club meets monthly
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, between September and June, at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive, in Lancaster.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans due to convene
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner, in January.
LANCASTER
Elks Lodge plans Christmas party
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will hold a children’s Christmas party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17.
All children will receive a hot dog or hamburger, and a free Christmas present from Santa Claus.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma holding toy drive
Donate toys, sweaters and non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, for Leona Valley Sertoma’s annual Christmas toy drive at Hemme Hay & Feed Leona Valley, 9000 Elizabeth Lake Road (corner of 90th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road).
The nonprofit service organization is looking for toys for elementary through high school-age students.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
