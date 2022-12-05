PALMDALE
CPR training at hospital
Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive, will provide free hands-only CPR training from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., today.
This is a come-and go-event open to the public with a five-minute training training session. Videos will also be available to watch.
For details, call 661-382-6601.
Red Cross seeks blood, platelets
The American Red Cross is holding a drive to collect blood and platelets at various Los Angeles County sites, including its Palmdale chapter, 2715 East Ave. P.
The remaining dates are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 6, 9 and 13, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Palmdale chapter. The final event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 14, at the Larry Chimbole Culture Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, call 661-382-6601.
LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get help
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
