LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma holding toy drive
Donate toys, sweaters and non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11, for Leona Valley Sertoma’s annual Christmas toy drive at Hemme Hay & Feed Leona Valley, 9000 Elizabeth Lake Road (corner of 90th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road).
The nonprofit service organization is looking for toys for elementary through high school-age students.
Sertoma works with local volunteer Fire Station 140, which will have its fire truck parked on the side of the road for pictures. The donations are for families in need from the communities of Green Valley, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Hughes, Leona Valley and Three Points.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
CPR training set at hospital
Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive, will provide free hands-only CPR training from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Tuesday.
This is a come-and go-event open to the public with a five-minute training training session. Videos will also be available to watch.
For details, call 661-382-6601.
LANCASTER
Elks Lodge plans Christmas party
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will hold a children’s Christmas party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17.
All children will receive a hot dog or hamburger, and a free Christmas present from Santa Claus.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer help group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
