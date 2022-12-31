PALMDALE
Moose Lodge plans party
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 8:20 am
The Palmdale Moose Lodge, 3101 East Ave. Q, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to midnight, today, featuring The Blvd. Knights.
The event is open to members and non-members.
For details, call 661-947-6207 or 661-317-7021.
Newcomer and Friendship Club
The Newcomers/Friendship Club meets for a no-host lunch at 11 a.m., on the first Monday of every month, at Sizzler restaurant, 853 West Palmdale Blvd.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Vets 4 Veterans planning dinner
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event, on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
