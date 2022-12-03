ROSAMOND
Holiday Lane Craft Fair set
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ROSAMOND
Holiday Lane Craft Fair set
Rosamond Old Town Merchants and the Rosamond Auxiliary to VFW Post 9657 will hold the “Holiday Lane Craft Fair” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., today, in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 2550 West Rosamond Blvd.
There will be more than 30 vendors, along with food trucks and free children’s crafts and activities.
LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls set Christmas event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Christmas Tea and Boutique, today, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
The boutique opens at noon, and high tea (includes heartier fare) will be served at 1 p.m.
Admission to tea is $6 (available from any Rainbow girl or adult, or at the door), or rent a table for eight for $40 and be entered into the table decorating contest.
There is no charge to visit the boutique and shop.
Contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476, or (best) at epkappers@verizon.net for details on the event or to become a vendor.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks Lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more, through fundraising efforts, meets at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.