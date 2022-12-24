PALMDALE
Moose Lodge New Year’s Party
The Palmdale Moose Lodge, 3101 East Ave. Q, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to midnight, on Dec. 31, featuring The Blvd. Knights.
The event is open to members and non-members.
For details, call 661-947-6207 or 661-317-7021.
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
LANCASTER
Veterans planning dinner
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event, on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds with Elks
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-506-9702 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.