PALMDALE
Red Cross collecting blood, platelets
The American Red Cross is holding a drive to collect blood and platelets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Culture Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, call 661-382-6601.
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale which meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, gathers, today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
AARP chapter convenes monthly
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
Help available for cancer victims
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
Beekeepers plan to gather
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Get assistance with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
