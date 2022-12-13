PALMDALE
Red Cross needs blood, platelets
The American Red Cross is holding a drive to collect blood and platelets at various Los Angeles County sites, including its Palmdale chapter, 2715 East Ave. P.
The last dates are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., today, at the Palmdale chapter, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the Larry Chimbole Culture Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, call 661-382-6601.
Sister city group meets, this week
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
LANCASTER
Elks Lodge plans Christmas party
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will hold a children’s Christmas party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
All children will receive a hot dog or hamburger, and a free Christmas present from Santa Claus.
The event, sponsored by the lodge, is open to the public.
For details, call 661-942-1625.
Veterans hlding dinner event
The Vets 4 Veterans will hold their “An Evening of Community Support” event, on March 17.
The evening will feature cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by the program and a dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available soon at avvets4veterans.org
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Beekeepers plan to convene
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons set
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
