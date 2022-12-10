PALMDALE
Red Cross needs blood, platelets
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 11:58 am
PALMDALE
Red Cross needs blood, platelets
The American Red Cross is holding a drive to collect blood and platelets at various Los Angeles County sites, including its Palmdale chapter, 2715 East Ave. P.
The remaining dates are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, and at the Palmdale chapter. The final event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the Larry Chimbole Culture Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, call 661-382-6601.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks Lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to gather
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
