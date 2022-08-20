LANCASTER
Assisted living center fair today
Prestige Assisted Living, 43454 30th St. West, will hold its inaugural Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., today.
Among those planning to be on site for the fair are Frye Chiropractic Ind., My Nutrition AV, Align Senior Care, Care One Hospice, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Klumpp, public notary Deysi Mendoza, Heaven Sent, Heritage Sierra Medical Group and First Valley Medical Group.
For details, call Prestige at 661-949-2177.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, holds breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., today, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
QUARTZ HILL
QHHS reunion events planned
Three days of events are planned for Quartz Hill High School classes from 1967 to 1974.
A meet-and-greet will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., Oct. 21, at Lazy T Ranch, 4218 Elizabeth Lake Road in Leona Valley. Dinner will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., Oct. 22, in the Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. An Old-Timers Barbecue is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 23, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the fairgrounds.
The dinner will cost $85, payable through Zelle or Paypal, using this email address qhreunion22@yahoo.com, which also is where details are available. The Facebook page is QHHS Class of ‘72 50th reunion.
