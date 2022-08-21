LANCASTER
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Elks leader to visit Lancaster
California-Hawaii Elks Association President Brad Smith and First Lady Agnes will visit Lancaster Elks Lodge 1625, 240 East Ave. K, Friday through Sunday.
The lodge will celebrate with dinners at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, with no-host cocktails at 6 p.m. each night. The two will join the lodge for a breakfast on Sunday morning.
Lancaster Lodge Exalted Ruler Jerry Mundell will join Smith while touring the Valley prior to the festivities.
Annual barbecue set in October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
PALMDALE
Reading in the Park event set
The Wow Flower Project, HoneyInk Publishing and NJ Luke Publishing will hold their third annual Reading in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at McAdam Park, 38115 30th St. East.
Free books, educational activities, an art workshop, yoga, vendors and giveaways are planned.
Email @asst@wowflower.org or @Waunette Cullors or details.
LEONA VALLEY
Learn to prepare for emergencies
The American Red Cross will hold a free wildfire preparedness presentation from 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 10, at the Leona Valley Improvement Association, 8367 Elizabeth Lake Road.
For details, RSVP to Jan Clark (661-270-9268) or Amanda Morita (310-710-9687.
