LANCASTER
Ukulele club sets Tuesday meetings
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Beekeepers plan to gather
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include late summer hive management (including watering and feeding), harvesting honey, combating problems and winterizing beehives.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Retired teachers meeting Sept. 21
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will have a meeting, on Sept. 21, at Denny’s restaurant, 2005 West Ave. K.
Speaker Michael Dutton, former principal at SOAR High School, will share insights into education. Brunch will be hosted by the Board.
The meeting also will be available via Zoom.
PALMDALE
Genealogy group to hold meeting
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
The event, which is open to members and non-members, will begin with a very brief business meeting and then a special presentation by Timothy Marxer. The program is free and is in-person and online.
Send an email to AVGS@avgenealogy.org for the online link to access the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.