QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Rainbow Girls plan social night
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls will hold an ice cream social and fun night at 7 p.m., today, at the Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
The event is for all girls ages eight to 20 and their parents.
For details, call Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, has free bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Ukulele club slates meetings
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
