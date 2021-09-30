PALMDALE
Community book sale coming in October
Friends of the Palmdale Library will conduct a small community book sale for three weeks, beginning Oct. 16, at the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
For details, call Somia Frehm at 661-317-1658.
Palmdale High reunion planned for Friday
A reunion for graduates of Palmdale High School between 1959 and 1963 will take place at 5 p.m., Friday, at Gino’s Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way in Lancaster.
The event will include a no-host mixer in the patio area.
For details, call Allan Nelson at 661-225-7562.
LANCASTER
Craft show set this weekend at Masonic Lodge
The Crafty Folks Market will have a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Fall, Halloween and other holiday decorations, jewelry, home decor, custom merchandise, clothing, sweet treats and more will be sold. Assorted food vendors and popular food trucks will be on hand as well. Booths will be indoors and outside.
No entry fee to attend; masks must be worn indoors at all times. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lancaster-General Henry H. Arnold Lodge No. 437 community projects.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meeting virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
