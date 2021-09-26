LANCASTER
Spiritual emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes and with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
PALMDALE
Palmdale High reunion planned
A reunion for graduates of Palmdale High School between 1959 and 1963 will take place at 5 p.m., Friday, at Gino’s Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way in Lancaster.
The event will include a no-host mixer in the patio area.
For details, call Allan Nelson at 661-225-7562.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.