LANCASTER
Brain health webinar coming
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free webinar at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, on the cognitive effects of aging and the benefits of both physical exercise and cognitive stimulation.
Ryan Glatt, research associate and brain health coach at Pacific Neuroscience Institute, will speak about the effects of exercise on the brain and cognitive ability.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP for the webinar.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
PALMDALE
Palmdale High reunion planned
A reunion for graduates of Palmdale High School between 1959 and 1963 will take place at 5 p.m., Oct. 1, at Gino’s Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way, Lancaster.
For details, call Allan Nelson at 661-225-7562.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
