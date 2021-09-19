QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Palmdale High reunion planned
A reunion for graduates of Palmdale High School between 1959 and 1963 will take place at 5 p.m., Oct. 1, at Gino’s Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way, Lancaster.
The event will include a no-host mixer in the patio area.
For details, call Allan Nelson at 661-225-7562.
Stables to hold training event
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stables, 41455 20th St. West, will conduct a volunteer training/orientation from 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 2.
Volunteers must have good balance and be able to walk for up to an hour. Horse experience is not required.
Call 661-267-2730, email saddleupvolunteer@gmail.com or go to avsaddleup.org for details.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Retired teachers meeting Tuesday
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will have a meeting at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, at Denny’s restaurant, 2005 West Ave. K.
Speaker Michael Dutton, former principal at SOAR High School, will share insights into education. Brunch will be hosted by the Board.
The meeting also will be available via Zoom.
