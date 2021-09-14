PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
Health center in need of volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership open for Sertoma
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, call Jan at 661-270-9268 or email 1grannyjanny@att.net
